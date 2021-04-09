ELIZABETHTOWN — Just 20 coronavirus cases have been reported this month in Bladen County.

The county had three new cases and four recoveries logged on Friday, the county Health Department says. One person remains hospitalized among 48 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,127 cases and 3,038 recoveries.

In the twice-a-week report from the Department of Health and Human Services on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

Vaccination series are complete for 19.1 percent of the county and 19.2 percent of the state, DHHS says. Friday was the first time the state led the county. There are 6,243 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,279 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,012,119 people fully vaccinated and 2,697,709 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,052 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 754 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 166 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 86 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,248 deaths, up 24 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 929,406 cases, up 2,509.

• 977 hospitalized, down 27.

• 11,641,898 tests, up 43,379.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 840 deaths and 60,963 cases. Cumberland has 292 deaths and 26,355 cases; Robeson has 226 deaths and 15,822 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,161 cases; Sampson has 104 deaths and 7,524 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,101 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,413 deaths and 70,808 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 147 nursing homes, 75 residential care facilities, 55 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one in Bladen.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 59 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,682) and 46.3 percent of the cases (430,509).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 918 deaths and 104,865 positive cases, Gaston County has 402 deaths and 25,188 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 15,929 cases, Cabarrus County has 247 deaths and 20,236 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 22,771 cases — a total of 2,077 deaths and 188,989 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 693 deaths and 82,172 cases, Durham County has 215 deaths and 23,650 cases, Johnston County has 206 deaths and 19,725 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,185 cases — a total of 1,215 deaths and 133,732 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 627 deaths and 43,946 cases, Forsyth County has 364 deaths and 33,805 cases, Randolph County has 217 deaths and 14,438 cases, and Davidson County has 182 deaths and 15,599 cases — a total of 1,390 deaths and 107,788 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31 million confirmed cases and 560,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 13.2 million.

There have been more than 134.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.9 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.