May Day Jamboree is first Saturday in May at Lu Mil Vineyard

DUBLIN — May Day Jamboree, a new event, is May 1 at Lu Mil Vineyard.

Denise Bridgers said final plans are still being put together, but the day’s activities will run from 2 to 8 p.m. and be centered at the outdoor stage. Music, food, fishing and a cornhole tournament are among the family-friendly activities.

“Stuff keeps changing every day,” Bridgers said. “This will be some outside family fun. Plus it is free to attend.

“We will have local music, with about six to seven different groups. There will be different genres, with something for everybody.”

At the end there will be a jam session with all the groups together. The lineup will be announced soon.

• Food: Que-T-Butts Smokehouse and Grill is confirmed. So is Lindsey’s Concessions, which features the types of food found at a fair or festival. More food vendors are possible.

• Cornhole: Entry fee is $20 for a team. Registration at 2 p.m., bags fly at 3. This will be a double-elimination tournament style.

• Fishing: Free, this day only.

• Coolers: No glass, but can be brought. Wine tasting and muscadine slushies are available from Lu Mil.

• Family friendly: Come and go, it’s free and all day. Lawn chairs and blankets can be brought and are encouraged. Face painters will be there.

Bridgers said, “This will be on the outside stage. We hope to keep this on the schedule for in the future, this May Day celebration of spring.”

