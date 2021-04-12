ELIZABETHTOWN — Public comments on a property purchase will be received on April 20 in a public meeting of the Emereau Bladen Charter School Board of Directors at 6 p.m.

The meeting is at the school, 995 Airport Road in Elizabethtown.

A notice says the board will hear comments “pertaining to the securing of financing and purchasing of real property. Funding for the proposed project will be through funding provided by USDA Rural Development. Immediately after the public meeting, the Emereau Bladen Charter School Board of Directors will discuss the proposed project.”