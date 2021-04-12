ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County logged just four coronavirus cases and six recoveries between the Friday and Monday reports, the state and county say.

There have been just 24 cases this month. There is one person hospitalized among the 46 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,131 cases and 3,044 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 19.4 percent of the county and 20.2 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. Friday was the first time the state led the county. There are 6,342 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,304 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,119,173 people fully vaccinated and 2,767,625 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,055 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 754 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 167 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 86 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,290 deaths, up 42 from Friday’s noon report.

• 935,061 cases, up 5,655.

• 904 hospitalized, down 73.

• 11,734,653 tests, up 92,755.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 841 deaths and 61,250 cases. Cumberland has 292 deaths and 26,532 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 15,862 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,178 cases; Sampson has 104 deaths and 7,554 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,124 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,424 deaths and 71,010 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 150 nursing homes, 76 residential care facilities, 57 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 89 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 27 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 59 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,702) and 46.4 percent of the cases (433,742).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 919 deaths and 105,654 positive cases, Gaston County has 407 deaths and 25,339 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 16,028 cases, Cabarrus County has 247 deaths and 20,410 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 22,916 cases — a total of 2,083 deaths and 190,347 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 697 deaths and 82,833 cases, Durham County has 215 deaths and 23,802 cases, Johnston County has 207 deaths and 19,834 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,237 cases — a total of 1,220 deaths and 134,706 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 630 deaths and 44,402 cases, Forsyth County has 366 deaths and 34,066 cases, Randolph County has 221 deaths and 14,546 cases, and Davidson County has 182 deaths and 15,675 cases — a total of 1,399 deaths and 108,689 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.2 million confirmed cases and 562,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 13.5 million.

There have been more than 136.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.9 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.