FAYETTEVILLE — More vaccines are available than appointments requested this week, Cape Fear Valley Health officials said Monday.

Each Friday, the appointment window is opened for the coming week at capefearvalley.com/covid19. Only about 15 percent of the appointments were taken over the weekend; normally, they go quick.

The health system will have two walk-in clinics this week, on Wednesday and Friday, for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each will be at Rehabilitation Center Auditorium, at 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are a total of 2,400 doses available, with 1,200 doses available each day.

