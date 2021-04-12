FIRST FORECASTS: Active hurricane season being predicted, fueled by already warm waters

2021 NAMES Aria Bill Claudette Danny Elsa Fred Grace Henri Ida Julian Kate Larry Mindy Nicholas Odette Peter Rose Sam Teresa Victor Wanda

Last year, there weren’t enough names.

This year? We can only hope for the best, like any year really.

The first round of hurricane forecasts are in, and residents of Bladen County who experienced four hurricanes in 47 months ending with Isaias last summer should expect nothing less than the standard: Be ready. At all times.

We’re still a few weeks away from the federal government’s predictions through its National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, otherwise known as NOAA. And probably this week or next, we’ll hear from N.C. State University researchers.

Forecasts are in from Colorado State University, a pioneer in this type of activity, as well as AccuWeather Inc. and WeatherBell Analytics. Colorado State and AccuWeather are similar, and WeatherBell offers a jolt.

Hurricane season is June 1 to Nov. 30.

From Ammon to East Arcadia, Bladenboro to Kelly, and many points between, Bladen County still has pockets of people recovering from Hurricane Matthew’s October 2016 strike. Florence visited 23 months later in September 2018, then Dorian in September 2019. Isaias was an August visitor last year.

Programs rendering federal aid are still being utilized for Matthew and Florence. The county escaped serious harm from Dorian and Isaias, the latter of which did more damage further to the north in our state and along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The normal hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin — which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea — is 11 tropical storms and six hurricanes, with two Category 3 hurricanes.

Here’s the summary of the forecasts thus far:

• Colorado State: 17 named storms, eight becoming hurricanes.

• AccuWeather: 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes, three to five major hurricanes.

• WeatherBell: 16 to 22 tropical storms, nine to 13 hurricanes, three to six Category 3 hurricanes. It also predicts three to six to make landfall.

Colorado State’s Philip Klitzbach, a meteorologist, says sea-surface temperatures in the subtropical North Atlantic have been above normal. This is where hurricanes form. Also, the Gulf of Mexico is warmer than usual, according to satellite imagery.

The forecasts have to be taken with a grain of salt. While they can sound alarming, the fact is not all storms that reach a name status will impact everyone in the southeastern United States. And sometimes, like with Dorian and Isaias, landfall can be not far from Bladen County but impact considerably less than in other places on the Atlantic Seaboard.

The 2020 season was a record setter with 30 named storms. The naming alphabet was exhausted, and the Greek alphabet was put into use. It started with Alpha and reached Iota.

The World Meteorological Organization this year will not revert to Greek; rather, it will go to an alternate set of names that begins with Adria.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.