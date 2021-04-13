ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active coronavirus case total is at its lowest point since a week after Halloween.

The county Health Department on Tuesday said four new cases and eight recoveries were logged, leaving 42 active cases. There was a three-day stretch from Nov. 2-4 where the totals were 46, 36 and 44.

There is one person hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,135 cases and 3,052 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 19.9 percent of the county and 20.7 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. Friday was the first time the state led the county. There are 6,510 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,317 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,171,764 people fully vaccinated and 2,785,571 partially vaccinated.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,058 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 754 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 167 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 86 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,305 deaths, up 15 from Monday’s noon report.

• 936,425 cases, up 1,364.

• 1,032 hospitalized, up 128.

• 11,749,277 tests, up 14,624.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 842 deaths and 61,325 cases. Cumberland has 293 deaths and 26,580 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 15,872 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,182 cases; Sampson has 104 deaths and 7,568 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,123 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,426 deaths and 71,027 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 152 nursing homes, 77 residential care facilities, 57 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 60 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,708) and 46.4 percent of the cases (434,518).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 919 deaths and 105,809 positive cases, Gaston County has 408 deaths and 25,386 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 16,045 cases, Cabarrus County has 247 deaths and 20,478 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 22,974 cases — a total of 2,084 deaths and 190,692 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 698 deaths and 82,949 cases, Durham County has 215 deaths and 23,835 cases, Johnston County has 208 deaths and 19,876 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,252 cases — a total of 1,222 deaths and 134,912 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 632 deaths and 44,520 cases, Forsyth County has 367 deaths and 34,125 cases, Randolph County has 221 deaths and 14,577 cases, and Davidson County has 182 deaths and 15,692 cases — a total of 1,402 deaths and 108,914 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.3 million confirmed cases and 563,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 13.6 million.

There have been more than 137 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.9 million deaths.

