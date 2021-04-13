Election board advised by director to expect munis to move to 2022

ELIZABETHTOWN — Election board staff is preparing for November municipal elections, but expecting them to change and be held in 2022.

Chris Williams, the staff director for Bladen County, gave an update during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

• What happened: Williams’ report was the central focus of the short meeting. He also updated the board appointees on what routine maintenance actions the staff is taking with relation to voter rolls.

• Why it matters: Municipal elections are scheduled for the fall. Karen Brinson Bell, the state executive director, has petitioned the General Assembly to move them alongside the midterm primaries in 2022 because census numbers that impact 62 of the state’s 551 districts won’t be finalized. Only 35 of the 62 require the voters to live in the districts for which they are voting; the rest hold at-large votes for the district seats.

All elements of the fall election remain on schedule, including filing opening on July 2.

• Said it: “I’ve heard people say that because they’re vaccinated, they have a relief. No. There is no relief,” said Chairwoman Louella Thompson, in response to Williams saying that all staff at his office are vaccinated but continue to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

