Coronavirus: County drops another notch in the right direction

ELIZABETHTOWN — Another day, another step in the right direction with the coronavirus in Bladen County.

On Wednesday, the active case total dropped a notch to 41, with five recoveries and four new positive tests added. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,139 cases and 3,057 recoveries.

One person is hospitalized.

The county has logged just 32 cases this month, a pace for about 69. That’s lower than every month except April 2020 (23), which was the first month a case was recorded in the county.

Vaccination series are complete for 20.6 percent of the county and 21.2 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 6,728 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,330 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,220,211 people fully vaccinated and 2,804,483 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,058 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 755 in Bladenboro; 414 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 167 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 86 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,325 deaths, up 20 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 938,784 cases, up 2,359.

• 1,045 hospitalized, up 13.

• 11,776,943 tests, up 27,666.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 842 deaths and 61,459 cases. Cumberland has 293 deaths and 26,650 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 15,901 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,195 cases; Sampson has 104 deaths and 7,577 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,136 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,430 deaths and 71,095 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 141 nursing homes, 67 residential care facilities, 53 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 60 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,718) and 46.4 percent of the cases (435,832).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 921 deaths and 106,108 positive cases, Gaston County has 409 deaths and 25,450 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 16,080 cases, Cabarrus County has 247 deaths and 20,569 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 23,073 cases — a total of 2,087 deaths and 191,280 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 702 deaths and 83,239 cases, Durham County has 216 deaths and 23,910 cases, Johnston County has 208 deaths and 19,945 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,264 cases — a total of 1,227 deaths and 135,358 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 634 deaths and 44,634 cases, Forsyth County has 367 deaths and 34,201 cases, Randolph County has 221 deaths and 14,620 cases, and Davidson County has 182 deaths and 15,739 cases — a total of 1,404 deaths and 109,194 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.4 million confirmed cases and 564,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 13.8 million.

There have been more than 137.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.9 million deaths.

