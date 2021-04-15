No suspects named in Bladen County double-homicide investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County lawmen say the investigation into the deaths of two people at a residence off U.S. 701 last week are believed to be homicides.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation on Wednesday. It has yet to release names of any suspects and is seeking information from the public to solve what happened. Call 910-862-6960 with information.

Sean Patrick Burke, 51, and Robbie Hildreth, 58, were found at a residence in the 500 block of Cribb Road just south of Elizabethtown on April 8. The Sheriff’s Office said immediately that foul play was suspected.