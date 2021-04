ELIZABETHTOWN — Jessica Lynn McCall, a 34-year-old from Spring Lake, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

A release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a State Highway Patrol stop for speeding led to the discovery of marijuana, cocaine and other drug activity items. Deputies say she had just more than a tenth of a pound of marijuana.

McCall was jailed at the Bladen County Detention Center. Bail was set at $10,000.