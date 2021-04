ELIZABETHTOWN — A meeting of the Board of Directors for Emereau: Bladen Charter School, scheduled for next week, has been rescheduled to April 27 at 6 p.m.

It’ll be held at the school, 995 Airport Road. Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The meeting will also include a public hearing about land purchase.

Questions can be directed to 910-247-6595.