Administrative Professionals Day luncheon, webinar on tap Wednesday; registration deadline Friday

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is helping employers celebrate Administrative Professionals Day with a luncheon and webinar on Wednesday.

The time will honor assistants, receptionists, secretaries and other office professionals. Usually held in person, it will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus, but does include delivery of a boxed lunch from Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

The program is open to supervisors, a release from the college says.

The Live 2 Lead Professional Development Seminar will be hosted by John Maxwell, Steve Harvey, Kat Cole, Alan Mulally and Craig Grosechel. There’ll be a small gift for the staff of companies who participate.

Reservations are required by Friday. Cost is $30 per person. To get signed up, call or email Tracy Smith at 910-879-5577 or tsmith@bladencc.edu.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.