Coronavirus: Bladen County drops under 40 active cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active coronavirus cases have dropped to 39 in Bladen County, the Health Department said Thursday.

In its daily update, nine new positive tests and 11 recoveries were logged. There is one person hospitalized, and 21 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.

The county has logged 41 cases for the month, a pace for about 82.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,148 cases and 3,068 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 21 percent of the county and 21.7 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 6,875 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,569 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,271,114 people fully vaccinated and 3,034,091 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,061 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 755 in Bladenboro; 415 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 167 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 87 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,359 deaths, up 34 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 941,218 cases, up 2,434.

• 1,020 hospitalized, down 25.

• 11,830,736 tests, up 53,793.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 843 deaths and 61,621 cases. Cumberland has 294 deaths and 26,744 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 15,922 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,206 cases; Sampson has 104 deaths and 7,607 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,142 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,448 deaths and 71,174 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 145 nursing homes, 68 residential care facilities, 53 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and three in Cumberland.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 60 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,737) and 46.4 percent of the cases (437,096).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 921 deaths and 106,380 positive cases, Gaston County has 409 deaths and 25,511 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 16,111 cases, Cabarrus County has 247 deaths and 20,652 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 23,147 cases — a total of 2,087 deaths and 191,801 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 712 deaths and 83,518 cases, Durham County has 216 deaths and 23,971 cases, Johnston County has 209 deaths and 20,013 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,285 cases — a total of 1,238 deaths and 135,787 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 640 deaths and 44,792 cases, Forsyth County has 367 deaths and 34,296 cases, Randolph County has 222 deaths and 14,640 cases, and Davidson County has 183 deaths and 15,780 cases — a total of 1,412 deaths and 109,508 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.4 million confirmed cases and 564,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 14 million.

There have been more than 138.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.9 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.