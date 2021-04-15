White Lake commissioners resume meeting tonight; here’s the link

WHITE LAKE — Commissioners resume their meeting this evening following Tuesday’s regular session that included a public hearing.

Because the meeting was virtual, an action on the public hearing was not allowed until at least 24 hours afterward. Tonight’s meeting is also on the internet application Zoom.

Mayor Goldston Womble gavels the commission into session at 5:30 p.m.

To access the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82801617220?pwd=UDdYek95azgwNkE4K2Z3K2s3WEd0QT09 and use meeting ID 828 0161 7220 with passcode 414324.

To call into the meeting, the number is 646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 828 0161 7220 with passcode 414324.