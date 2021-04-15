RALEIGH — Programs managed by Dr. Mandy Cohen’s state Department of Health and Human Services have put at risk $12.1 billion in Medicaid money and $632 million in children’s health insurance money.

Those are the findings of an audit dated March 22 by the office of Beth Wood, the state’s elected auditor. Medicaid and its expansion in North Carolina has been a hot-button topic pushed by Democrats, in particular Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper won election last fall and Cohen is his appointee.

Wood is also a Democrat, one of just four to win one of the 10 seats among the Council of State in the November election.

DHHS failed to adequately monitor Medicaid payouts, the report found. Cohen’s department was cited for “significant deficiencies in internal control over compliance.”

Licenses and credentials were not checked, and background checks were not properly run, for recipients of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program money. Twenty percent of cases had no check at all. Federal guidelines require it for all in both programs.

“Clerical errors and inadequate documentation” by DHHS resulted in overpayment to Medicaid providers, the audit said.

Should Medicaid get expanded, another $4 billion per year would be sent through DHHS. Most states that have expanded the program have found expenses going beyond projections.

The audit found several other problems with DHHS. Among them were whether counties were properly using $3.4 million from the MaryLee Allen Promoting Safe and Stable Families Program; distribution of adoption assistance money through ineligible families; lack of monitoring policies for contractors overseeing Medicaid procedures, which means North Carolina cannot know if requests approved and denied are being handled properly.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.