Harry’s RV Park gets green light from White Lake commissioners

WHITE LAKE — Harry’s RV Park has been unanimously approved for a special use permit allowing operations in the business district by the White Lake commissioners.

The board met in special session Thursday evening, following up the public hearing held two nights earlier. Because the first meeting was conducted virtually, using the internet application Zoom, the panel could not take action after the hearing Tuesday until at least 24 hours later.

No one spoke at the hearing.

“In working towards the Town’s vision of facilitating a residential resort community, the new development will offer another avenue for the public to enjoy the nation’s safest beach at White Lake,” Town Administrator Sean Martin wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal. “With the proposed development taking place in our business district, it is also expected to enhance the surrounding businesses while promoting responsible commercial growth to preserve and protect White Lake.”

Harry’s RV Park is a part of renovations for what is now known as the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach. The new name and partnership are a venture between Mollie Womble Owen, Jake Womble, and Jenna and Dean Hilton for properties that include Regal Resort Campground, Carolina Bay, The Venue, Goldston’s Motel and Goldston’s Beach in addition to the RV park.

Owen is the daughter of the late Harry Womble, the former owner, and Jake Womble is his grandson. Dean Hilton has a diversified business porfolio primarily in real estate and agriculture; he’s also a town commissioner and was recused from the board’s proceedings.

Earlier, the town’s Planning Board recommended approval of the permit, finding no issues with public health and safety; no injury to adjoining property values; and said it would be in harmony with the area. It did, with its recommendation, say that two requests had been met: changing the 911 address from 1589 White Lake Drive to 1611 White Lake Drive, and changing the name to Harry’s RV Park.

Adjoining properties are Harold’s Family Campground and Thomas Cemetery.

DeVane Builders is the developer.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.