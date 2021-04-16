Coronavirus: Bladen improves a tier, logs seven cases on Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has dropped down to a better level in the five-tier alert system the state uses for coronavirus monitoring.

Bladen has moderate impact, equal to the light yellow level. Two weeks ago, the system changed from three colors to five, and rather than being in the best, the county resorted to the middle or yellow level.

Friday, the state had one red county, 20 orange, 48 yellow, 30 light yellow and one green. That’s marginal improvement from April 1, when there were no red, 21 orange, 47 yellow, 31 light yellow and one green. Nineteen counties improved one level, 18 went up a level, and 63 remained status quo.

Green is considered low community spread, light yellow is moderate, yellow is significant, orange is substantial and red is critical. The tiers are based on per capita case rate, percent of positive tests (though not everyone is tested), and impact on local hospitals.

Bladen County logged seven cases on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. That makes 48 for April, and 3,155 since the first case was reported here. The county Health Department report for Friday was expected later in the day.

Vaccination series are complete for 21.1 percent of the county and 22.1 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 6,901 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,659 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,318,665 people fully vaccinated and 3,067,723 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,064 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 757 in Bladenboro; 415 in Clarkton; 339 in East Arcadia; 168 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 87 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,387 deaths, up 28 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 943,693 cases, up 2,457.

• 1,064 hospitalized, up 44.

• 11,874,945 tests, up 44,209.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 845 deaths and 61,747 cases. Cumberland has 294 deaths and 26,817 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 15,936 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,209 cases; Sampson has 106 deaths and 7,634 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,151 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,461 deaths and 71,275 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 145 nursing homes, 70 residential care facilities, 53 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and three in Cumberland.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 60 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,745) and 46.5 percent of the cases (438,391).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 921 deaths and 106,736 positive cases, Gaston County has 409 deaths and 25,578 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 16,167 cases, Cabarrus County has 247 deaths and 20,724 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 23,222 cases — a total of 2,087 deaths and 192,427 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 712 deaths and 83,767 cases, Durham County has 216 deaths and 24,050 cases, Johnston County has 209 deaths and 20,078 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,297 cases — a total of 1,238 deaths and 136,192 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 647 deaths and 44,926 cases, Forsyth County has 368 deaths and 34,363 cases, Randolph County has 222 deaths and 14,658 cases, and Davidson County has 183 deaths and 15,825 cases — a total of 1,420 deaths and 109,772 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.5 million confirmed cases and 565,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 14.2 million.

There have been more than 139.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.9 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.