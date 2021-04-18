ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County Veterans and Community Stand Down is Thursday at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad St.

About three dozen or more organizations plan to participate. It will be held in the Family Life Center. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter of Disabled American Veterans, and the NCWorks Career Center are particpating partners in the event.

Help will be available for Veterans Administration claims, medical services, legal, chaplain services and housing information. Other items available include information on vocational rehabilitation, employment opportunities, mental health, and health and wellness.

For more information contact American Legion Post 404, Walter Drummond, 910-874-5408; DAV, Luther Wright at 910-922-7589; or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8062, Dana Gill at 910-364-5128. These are all telephone numbers that can receive texts.

