ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual triathlon at White Lake held in the spring is bringing in a fundraising opportunity, and volunteers are needed to help orchestrate the event.

“There are three events over that weekend,” said Bill Scott with Set Up Events. “The long one is Saturday, and there are two on Sunday.

“We need volunteers and we pay for volunteers.”

The race weekend is May 1-2.

Scott said that all the details can be worked out with him through email at bill@setupevents.com.

“We pay $20 for volunteer, and this is a chance for youth groups to raise money,” he said.

Volunteers will be helping during the race with directing participants, handing out water, and essentially acting like traffic cops, he said.

“It’s easy work and it’s outside,” Scott said.

He said that in some cases it’s a little bit easier fundraiser than trying to earn money by doing something like a car wash.

“It’s a money-making opportunity, and there will be different hours,” Scott said. “I’m ready to get groups interested and we can get on the phone with them for the details.”

The logistics issues can be worked out, with the times of the events, and how many are needed per job.

“There will be between 750 to 800 people that are racing,” Scott said. “That’s not counting the people that they are bringing with them.”

Scott said that White Lake has been doing this event since 1996, and that they also have another one in September. The September weekend is after Labor Day each year.

The volunteers can be from high school age on up.