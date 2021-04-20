‘Fear factor’ could be involved in missed vaccine appointments

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners on Monday asked Dr. Terri Duncan about missed appointments for coronavirus vaccination shots.

The director of the Health Department told commissioners the number of appointments not being fulfilled has increased recently. Commissioner Ray Britt was among the first to ask.

“I really don’t have an idea for that,” responded Duncan, director of the Health Department.

Dr. Danny Ellis later followed up asking about a “fear factor” being involved.

“I think there is a little bit of fear factor,” Duncan said. “And some of the folks who wanted J&J now don’t want anything.”

Johnson & Johnson produced a one-shot vaccine that became available after the two-shot doses of Pfizer and Moderna. Last week, Johnson & Johnson was paused in America because of problems involving six patients of the more than 3.8 million to get the shots.

• Service: Honored for years of service to the county was Dalphaine Jenkins, Building Inspections, 25 years. Also, 15 years, Kendal Kelly of the Sheriff’s Office, Adam Nobles of Environmental Health, David Howell of EMS and Tangela Graham of DSS; 10 years, Andrew Powell of the Sheriff’s Office; and five years, Vanessa Sanchez of DSS.

• Manager: Greg Martin’s report included an upcoming meeting in Clarkton on April 27 of the Municipal and County Association of Bladen. A broadband study will be the topic.

• Budget: A preliminary budget meeting involving all commissioners happens at 4 p.m. May 3 ahead of meetings at 6 p.m. for the Board of Equalization and Review and 6:30 for the commissioners in regular session. There is no May 10 budget meeting, as was scheduled in February, and a draft proposal of the county budget is scheduled for presentation in the May 17 meeting.

County commissioners have through June 30 to approve the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

• Opener: In the panel’s meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review, approval was given for Delbert Ray Stewart’s request to apply exemption on the discovered property tax bills from 2015-20.

