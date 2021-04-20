ELIZABETHTOWN — Four coronavirus recoveries and one case were logged for Bladen County on Tuesday.

The county Health Department says two people are hospitalized and 44 cases are considered active. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,169 cases and 3,084 recoveries.

The detailed report on outbreaks and clusters is expected later in the evening.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

Vaccination series are complete for 22.3 percent of the county and 23.2 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 7,287 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 8,737 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 2,436,471 people fully vaccinated and 3,141,738 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,068 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 761 in Bladenboro; 416 in Clarkton; 341 in East Arcadia; 170 in White Oak; 161 in Tar Heel; 87 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,437 deaths, up 19 from Monday’s noon report.

• 950,566 cases, up 1,200.

• 1,170 hospitalized, up 74.

• 11,983,297 tests, up 15,213.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 847 deaths and 62,154 cases. Cumberland has 295 deaths and 27,041 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 16,002 cases; Columbus has 150 deaths and 6,224 cases; Sampson has 106 deaths and 7,692 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,195 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,477 deaths and 71,463 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 138 nursing homes, 67 residential care facilities, 52 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and three in Cumberland.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 80 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (4,770) and 46.5 percent of the cases (441,930).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 927 deaths and 107,698 positive cases, Gaston County has 412 deaths and 25,748 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,279 cases, Cabarrus County has 248 deaths and 20,965 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 23,446 cases — a total of 2,098 deaths and 194,136 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 713 deaths and 84,210 cases, Durham County has 217 deaths and 24,267 cases, Johnston County has 209 deaths and 20,424 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,361 cases — a total of 1,240 deaths and 137,262 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 656 deaths and 45,347 cases, Forsyth County has 369 deaths and 34,582 cases, Randolph County has 222 deaths and 14,691 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 15,912 cases — a total of 1,432 deaths and 110,532 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.7 million confirmed cases and 567,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 15.3 million.

There have been more than 142.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.