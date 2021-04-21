Four County EMC board members honored on state level for 35 years of service

BURGAW — Franklin Williams and Bertie Lanier have been honored at the annual meeting of the N.C. Electric Membership Corporation, N.C. Association of Electric Cooperatives and the Tarheel Electric Membership Association.

Williams is president and Lanier vice president of the Board of Directors for Four County Electric Membership Corp. They were recognized for 35 years of service to the electric cooperative.

The meeting was held virtually, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Williams represents Duplin County; Lanier represents Pender County. The co-op also serves Bladen and Sampson counties primarily, and touches into Columbus and Onslow.