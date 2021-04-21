LIFT strength training classes are May 4 through June 24

ELIZABETHTOWN — A group-based strength training program will begin meeting virtually, a program offered through six county agricultural extension offices.

LIFT, an acronym for Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together, blends research and multiple sessions to “develop relationships among participants, and improve functional fitness and emotional health,” a release says. Strength, mobility, knowledge of healthy food options and access to people with similar goals are in the program’s design.

LIFT is eight weeks, meeting two times a week for one-hour sessions. It is Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 4 to June 24, each time at noon.

Other counties, in addition to Bladen, in the program are Alexander, Anson, Montgomery, Pitt and Stanly.

To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/lift2newabilities.

