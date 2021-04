CLARKTON — Barbecue plates raising money for the Clarkton Beautification Committee will be sold on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Depot.

The plates will have sides, and there’ll be homemade desserts available by donation.

Non-food items will be available for auction.

All proceeds benefit the beautification projects in Clarkton.

To order to go, call ahead to Linda Rivenbark at 910-647-0572.