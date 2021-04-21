Double homicide: Fugitive women, 18 and 21, from Bladen County caught by lawmen in Duplin County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two women wanted in a double-homicide investigation have been captured and jailed, a release says.

Nona Belle Strickland, 18, and Keyonte Cassandra-Yvette Poole, 21, of the 500 block of Cribb Road in Clarkton, were taken into custody Tuesday following a vehicle chase and crash in Beulaville. They were caught with help from the U.S. Marshals Service in a search that at one time was in the area of Richmond, Virginia.

Lawmen believe the two used the debit card and a vehicle stolen from the victims, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office release says.

Sean Patrick Burke, 51, and Robbie Hildreth, 58, each of the same address as Strickland and Poole, were found dead on April 8 at their residence. Lawmen initially suspected foul play and sent the bodies to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

Burke was killed by blunt force trauma; no cause of death has been given for Hildreth, according to releases from the Sheriff’s Office.

Among the charges faced by Strickland and Poole are first degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. They were caught after a vehicle chase in Duplin County that ended when Poole drove through a red light and crashed into a parked vehicle and utility pole.

After receiving treatment at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, the duo were jailed in Bladen County.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.