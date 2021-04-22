RALEIGH — June 1, if people get their vaccinations.

And the demand is being outpaced by supply not only here in North Carolina, but across the country.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday set a date for more reopening of the state, though with some kind of face covering restriction still to be in place. His timeline depends on better numbers in order to lift mandatory social distancing, as well as capacity and mass gathering restrictions.

An executive order next week is expected that would outline specifics.

Wednesday, the Democratic governor who easily won reelection in the fall said the June 1 date is contingent on if two-thirds of North Carolinians have received at least one vaccination shot and trends remain stable. At Monday’s meeting of the Bladen County commissioners, Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan said the county mirrored the state and nation in seeing a decline in demand by people to get inoculations.

Cooper’s metric is unclear for whether it includes those eligible to get a shot, adults, or the entire state population.

No one under 16 can get a shot. According to his release, 46.9 percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services website Wednesday, people 18-and-older in the state getting at least partially vaccinated make up 47.1 percent.

Throughout the pandemic, Cooper and his team — led by cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen — have offered little in the way of concrete metrics to hit for dropping restrictions, and those that have been given were often moving targets.

For example, his three-phase plan to reopen the state after a 30-day lockdown a year ago this month didn’t reach the second phase in the summer as he had laid out before he gave a redesign and called it phase 2.5. In another example, the state started a three-tier color code alert system on Dec. 8 and in March appeared to have most counties moving into the best of the three tiers. The system changed to five levels at the beginning of April.

Bladen County, instead of being in the best level, went instead to the middle tier when that happened.

“We are at an exciting moment,” Cohen said Wednesday. “We now have enough vaccine for everyone. If you are 16 and older, it is your turn to join the more than 3.6 million North Carolinians who have already taken their first shot. It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”

Cooper, as he has throughout, readily patted himself on the back for his handling of the pandemic.

“North Carolina’s strong safety protocols and actions have been why the state has slowed the surge,” Cooper said. “Our careful, reasoned approach has worked, striking the right balance.

“We’ve put health and safety first, but we’ve worked with businesses and health professionals to get it right. We need to keep being careful and responsible to keep trends down and to save lives.”

Business owners have railed against the governor throughout. He put the shackles on personal care businesses last spring for two months; has handicapped restaurants and bars on some level for 13 months; tried to put limitations on houses of faith that was eventually scrapped by litigation; and made a mess of public schooling that has left many students far behind with potential years of impact ahead.

Tourism communities, such as White Lake and Elizabethtown, felt the wrath last summer. This year, plans are already in place to go forward. Even amid outdoor gathering restrictions, Christmas community events around the tree still happened in public places at Bladenboro and Elizabethtown.

Cooper and Cohen have preached “science and data” guiding decisions throughout. But Jeffrey Tucker of the American Institute for Economic Research supplemented a list of academic studies into the question of lockdowns’ effect on controlling the virus as researched by data engineer Ivor Cummins.

With 35 studies in hand, Tucker writes, “The question is whether lockdowns worked to control the virus in a way that is scientifically verifiable. Based on the following studies, the answer is no and for a variety of reasons: bad data, no correlations, no causal demonstration, anomalous exceptions, and so on. There is no relationship between lockdowns (or whatever else people want to call them to mask their true nature) and virus control.”

Another analysis by Jon Sanders, who studies regulatory policy at the John Locke Foundation in Raleigh, has monitored the pandemic for better than a year and compiles the NC Threat-Free Index. He writes that 91.1 percent of people in North Carolina “had never had a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, despite the PCR test cycle threshold set so high as to produce a large amount of false positives.

“All things considered, about 99.8 percent of people in North Carolina posed no threat of passing along COVID-19 to anyone — a virus most had never had and the rest had recovered from.”

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,173 cases and 3,090 recoveries. However, false positives are included and never removed from the data for cases and recoveries, thus leaving an incomplete observation.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.