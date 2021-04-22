ELIZABETHTOWN — The town of Elizabethtown updated its ordinances during Monday’s regular session of the Town Council.

The new ordinances address a conflict of interest including financial, relationship or familial, and an oath of office for all appointed boards.

Rezoning ordinances were also brought up clarifying that legislative and quasi-judicial processes cannot be mixed together.

The ordinances allow for minor modifications once the administration has already approved of a plan. Major modifications require approval.

• Tractor-trailers: Tommy Butler appeared before council to discuss the topic of tractor-trailers on King Street.

The Town Council made an ordinance to keep the big rigs off Broad Street, which led to them taking West King Street where the trucks run over a sewer line that makes the surrounding houses shake, Butler said. He also raised the notion that the trucks damage surrounding houses by causing street settling. Butler talked about houses with cracked drywall and foundation. The council members agreed to try to come up with an alternative route.

• Revitalization: The Adam’s Company will manage a revitalization amounting in $750 for the new town area including several homes and the Martin Luther King park. It will take approximately 60 days and the council predicts that they will see movement on the project within the next four months.

• Budget: There will be a budget presentation during the May 3 meeting and the adoption is expected in June.

