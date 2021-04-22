Parent questions school board transparency

ELIZABETHTOWN — Citizen Daine Smith told the Bladen County Board of Education it needs to be more transparent.

Smith spoke at Monday’s regular meeting that had been delayed because of the Easter holiday this month. The board met in person for the first time in several months, though some members were present via the internet.

Smith said the hiring of Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Atkinson was “suspect.”

“I feel completely irrelevant,” Smith said, adding that his emails to the board as an active parent go unresponded.

Smith also brought up that the teachers of Bladen County are getting a 4 percent increase while the superintendent is getting an 11 percent increase.

“The school board is ultimately responsible for our students and teachers,” Smith said. “What programs are you permitting to offer a better education to our students and will you commit to improving the quality of education for our students?”

• Installment pay: The state Department of Public Instruction is eliminating the processing of installment pay for school systems. Installment pay means 10-month employee salaries are paid across 12 months; teachers get a check in June and July.

• Budget: The budget projection shows an increase in benefit and salaries. The board will present the budget projection at the May 3 meeting of the Bladen County commissioners.

• Tar Heel school construction: The new school at Tar Heel will be energy efficient with solar panels. The facilities board heard from the architectural services of SFLA, Mosley and Morrisburg. The facilities committee felt that SFLA had the best plans for the new school.

