Cape Fear Valley’s virtual 5k for Nursing Education Scholarship is May 1-15

FAYETTEVILLE — Celebrating National Nurses Week and raising money for the Nursing Education Scholarship, the Cape Fear Valley Health nurses are putting on a virtual 5k between May 1 and 15.

Registration is at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Fayetteville/NursesWeek5K. Registration is open through May 15. Participants can walk or run their 5k at any location, or divide it into multiple days.

Nurses Week is May 6-12, always ending on Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Since inception in 2017, the scholarship has helped about two dozen Cape Fear Valley nurses work toward advancing their education.

For more information email mlangley@capefearvalley.com or call 910-615-5865.