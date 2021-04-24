Coronavirus: Rate of fully vaccinated gets second-highest lift in the last two months

BLADEN VACCINATIONS • April 23: 8,171, up 18.4 percent • April 16: 6,901, up 10.5 percent • April 9: 6,243, up 26.4 percent • April 2: 4,938, up 10.8 percent • March 26: 4,455, up 11.1 percent • March 19: 4,009, up 11.8 percent • March 12: 3,585, up 14 percent • March 5: 3,145, up 16.1 percent * Fully vaccinated, per DHHS

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County on Friday logged its second-highest percentage increase for fully vaccinated people in the last two months.

With 1,270 people added since April 16, the county was up 18.4 percent. The only comparable figure higher was recorded April 9, when there was a 26.4 percent jump from seven days earlier.

Vaccination series are complete for 25 percent of the county and 29.3 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 8,171 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 9,690 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,071,227 people fully vaccinated and 3,957,717 partially vaccinated.

The county Health Department on Friday said two people are hospitalized among 48 cases considered active. There were seven cases and three recoveries added.

In April, the county has recorded 75 cases. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,184 cases and 3,095 recoveries.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,076 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 763 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 342 in East Arcadia; 170 in White Oak; 161 in Tar Heel; 87 in Council; and 62 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,523 deaths, up 18 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 956,932 cases, up 2,167.

• 1,145 hospitalized, down four.

• 12,021,825 tests, up 85,979.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 849 deaths and 62,569 cases. Cumberland has 297 deaths and 27,263 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 16,075 cases; Columbus has 150 deaths and 6,248 cases; Sampson has 106 deaths and 7,750 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,233 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,491 deaths and 71,639 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 133 nursing homes, 61 residential care facilities, 52 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and three in Cumberland.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 80 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (4,804) and 46.5 percent of the cases (445,139).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 934 deaths and 108,485 positive cases, Gaston County has 416 deaths and 25,901 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,383 cases, Cabarrus County has 250 deaths and 21,115 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 23,659 cases — a total of 2,111 deaths and 195,543 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 714 deaths and 84,764 cases, Durham County has 217 deaths and 24,460 cases, Johnston County has 209 deaths and 20,645 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,387 cases — a total of 1,241 deaths and 138,256 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 673 deaths and 45,781 cases, Forsyth County has 370 deaths and 34,819 cases, Randolph County has 224 deaths and 14,755 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 15,985 cases — a total of 1,452 deaths and 111,340 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 31.9 million confirmed cases and 571,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 16.2 million.

There have been more than 145.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.