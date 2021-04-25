J&J vaccine pause ends at 10 days, approved by state DHHS

ELIZABETHTOWN — Use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson is being recommended for use by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Whether Bladen County Hospital, operated by Cape Fear Valley Health, or the Bladen County Health Department will be among those using it is unclear. Neither entity issued any news on the J&J vaccine following an examination by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration that had stopped its use on April 13 and was cleared to resume on Friday.

DHHS made North Carolina one of the first states to approve resumption.

Johnson & Johnson makes one of three vaccines being used throughout America, and the only one that is a single-shot dose. Pfizer’s vaccine is two shots three weeks apart, and Moderna’s two-shot inoculation is four weeks apart.

The FDA approved emergency use of the vaccine in Feburary. A nationwide stoppage came after about 6.8 million doses had been given and six cases of a rare and perplexing clotting disorder were linked to the vaccine. All six cases were in women ages 18 to 48.

Officials later said the number of cases was 15 rather than six, following more review; all of the additional cases involved women, and only one was over age 50.

The science and medicine teams at the FDA and CDC gave the go-ahead to resume, saying in part, the “known and potential benefits” of the vaccine outweigh its “known and potential risks.”

Because the FDA and CDC are viewed around the world as the most stringent regulators, the impact was expected to have a ripple affect internationally.

Demand for shots from all three companies has slowed in recent weeks, and the J&J pause only magnified the slowdown. In Bladen County, vaccination series are complete for 25 percent of the population. That’s slightly behind the state’s rate of 29.3 percent.

The J&J vaccine has gone to more than a quarter million people in North Carolina, according to data through the April 13 stoppage.

The number of new cases in Bladen County this month is the lowest since May of last year. For the seven-day period of reports from DHHS ending on Friday, Bladen County had its second-highest increase in the number of people fully vaccinated.

