College graduation will be virtual, but also has an in-person component

DUBLIN — For the second year in a row, graduation at Bladen Community College will be virtual.

But this year, there’s an in-person component that goes a bit further than the drive-thru graduation gift pickup of 2020.

Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college, addressed the school family in a letter sharing some of the details. She invited the graduates to a socially distanced viewing of the ceremony, on campus, while it is streamed starting at 8:15 p.m. on May 14. The evening begins at 6 with an invite for a professional photo-op with the president on campus, in cap and gown, receipt of a commemorative graduation gift, and complimentary food choices.

Plus the fellowship of classmates and faculty.

In her message, Lee wrote, “No one could have anticipated the impact of this virus on our lives and your graduation, I am deeply grateful for your remarkable resilience and that of our faculty and staff. Your hard work, patience and grace will continue to serve you well in the future. I look forward to celebrating with YOU on Friday, May 14th!”

Graduates will have a chance to share photos to be used in the video, which is expected to last about an hour.

