Coronavirus: April tally at 88 in final week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has 53 cases considered active and has recorded 88 in the month of April.

The updated figures were released Monday by the county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services. There were eight recoveries and 13 cases added since Friday’s report.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,197 cases and 3,103 recoveries.

DHHS said 540 of the 2,578 new cases listed Monday were from data not reported April 1-19. The missing data was added to the report after Friday’s noon report.

Vaccination series are complete for 25.3 percent of the county and 29.9 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 8,289 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 9,723 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,137,255 people fully vaccinated and 3,994,738 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,079 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 766 in Bladenboro; 416 in Clarkton; 343 in East Arcadia; 172 in White Oak; 161 in Tar Heel; 87 in Council; and 62 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,560 deaths, up 37 from Friday’s noon report.

• 962,623 cases, up 5,691.

• 1,067 hospitalized, down 78.

• 12,265,334 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 851 deaths and 62,998 cases. Cumberland has 297 deaths and 27,562 cases; Robeson has 227 deaths and 16,141 cases; Columbus has 150 deaths and 6,260 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,774 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,261 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,501 deaths and 71,741 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 128 nursing homes, 62 residential care facilities, 51 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and three in Cumberland.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 80 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,810) and 46.5 percent of the cases (447,985).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 934 deaths and 109,135 positive cases, Gaston County has 416 deaths and 25,999 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,483 cases, Cabarrus County has 251 deaths and 21,276 cases, and Union County has 212 deaths and 23,799 cases — a total of 2,113 deaths and 196,692 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 716 deaths and 85,419 cases, Durham County has 218 deaths and 24,592 cases, Johnston County has 209 deaths and 20,813 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,427 cases — a total of 1,244 deaths and 139,251 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 673 deaths and 46,151 cases, Forsyth County has 371 deaths and 35,022 cases, Randolph County has 224 deaths and 14,794 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,075 cases — a total of 1,453 deaths and 112,042 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.1 million confirmed cases and 572,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 17.3 million.

There have been more than 147.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.