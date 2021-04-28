Outdoor face coverings no longer mandated by state, starting Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gathering limits as mandated by the state have doubled for indoor and outdoor events, and outdoor events no longer require participants to wear face coverings.

The latest executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper came Wednesday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said outdoor wearing of masks was no longer recommended for fully vaccinated Americans unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. And, those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too.

The CDC advised Americans to wear masks in the first few days of April last year. Cooper didn’t mandate it for North Carolinians until the last few days of June, nearly three months later.

In reality, most people not only in Bladen County and North Carolina but across the country have already been doing what the CDC this week said was OK.

On Wednesday, Bladen County had three people hospitalized, counted 52 cases as active, and last experienced a death on March 6. Vaccination series are complete for 27 percent of the county and 30.8 percent of the state, and partially complete for 31.1 percent of the county and 38.5 percent of the state.

Cooper has ruled with iron fist since the pandemic began, so much so that legislation is now advancing to curb the powers of the office for future emergency situations. Last week, he told the state’s nearly 10.5 million residents that he’ll ease more restrictions on June 1 but only if two-thirds of the state is at least partially vaccinated, and if trends continue to be stable.

There is no mandate in North Carolina for masks outdoors, starting Friday at 5 p.m. The gathering limit will be 200, and the indoor maximum 100.

The restrictions on larger venues, auditoriums, ampitheaters, arenas and other venues for live performances can increase capacity only through pre-approval from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

This executive order has an expiration of June 1 at 5 p.m., unless repealed or changed.

Still at 75 percent occupancy for indoors are restaurants; breweries, wineries and distilleries; recreation places like bowling, skating and rock climbing; fitness and physical activity facilities; pools; and amusement parks.

Still at 50 percent occupancy for indoors are bars; meeting, reception and conference spaces; lounges and night clubs; auditoriums, arenas and other live performance venues; sports arenas and fields to include professional, collegiate and amateur; movie theaters; and gaming facilities. If movie theaters and gaming facilities have outdoor space, that occupancy limit is 75 percent.

The order removes face covering requirements for recreational and school athletes over age 5 when outdoors. If indoors, face coverings should be worn, the governor says.

In a release, Cooper said, “While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic. Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”

Alan Wooten