One year ago, Bladen County and all of North Carolina was finishing April under a 30-day lockdown that was being extended.

Summer was approaching. Activities were canceling left and right. There were a lot of unknowns, both with COVID-19, and just what would happen in the next few days, never mind weeks or months.

As the calendar turns to May this year, a number of the county’s businesses say they have struggled and a few say they adjusted and even grew. All are ready for the coronavirus pandemic to be over.

A Touch of Country, a restaurant in Clarkton, opened last month and they’re already seeing regulars. Business owners have a year lease on the building; they plan to be in for the long haul.

Personal care businesses such as His and Hers Hairstyling and Barbershop in Elizabethtown have struggled due to the two months of closure last April and May when Gov. Roy Cooper closed personal care establishments. Some hair salons have had loyal customers return to business once their doors were finally opened back up but other shops have expressed the fact that their regulars are just too scared to come back. It’s been bad for business.

The optimism is split for what is anticipated this summer, especially when White Lake potentially brings in more flow. Garrett Smith, a barber at His and Hers, is hoping for a good summer with beautiful sunshiny days.

Toddlers & Teens Boutique, owned and operated by Kayla Allen in Elizabethtown, has grown since the pandemic hit. The store was forced to have a bigger presence on social media, helping them to expand the business, bring in more clientele and more help. Allen’s parents started the store about 24 years ago and this past year has been one of their biggest, Allen said.

H&D Hardware’s Toni Strickland has experienced a harder year in White Lake than she’d care for, missing the days where her customers could roam her store freely. Now they must wait outside the premises, ask for what they want and wait for someone to bring them the merchandise. Strickland plans to reopen her doors in a week or so but just hasn’t felt fully safe to do so just yet. She does have her faith though remains in the game saying she never really had to close the store down except for when her husband was in the hospital.

On the flip side, Bladen Hardware on Poplar Street in Elizabethtown has been open for 31 years now and never quite slowed down. Owner Don Beyer said that business remained good thanks to loyal customers who have kept the store alive and in good shape.

While the Corner Cafe has done fairly well for themselves with their regular customers and perhaps their location in the heart of Elizabethtown, Hot Rods Shop in White Lake has had a tough year. Owners Betty Orender and her mom Kim Harr are optimistic that this summer will be a better year than last year.

Hot Rods has been open for three years now. The owners will really worried when the pandemic first happened and there was a looming threat of the store closing down. Having made it through to this year gives them an encouraging feeling.

“Honestly it’s been rough,” Orender said. “Business has slowed down a lot. Especially last summer because normally we’re like really, really busy. But last year was not a normal summer but I mean we made it. Some places didn’t make it. “

Orender believes that things will pick back up a bit because people are not as afraid of COVID-19 as they have been in the past. Vaccinations began in December, and are slowly climbing. That’s given some people a sense of calm.

