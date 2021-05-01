Renowned motivational speaker guest of Bladen C.C. graduation

DUBLIN — Chad Porter, author of “Severed Dreams” and a renowned motivational speaker, will be the guest speaker for Bladen Community College’s commencement exercises again this year.

Porter, who grew up in Lumberton, will bring his message May 14 during the virtual ceremony. He’ll also be on campus for the 6 p.m. in-person activities.

Porter was 15 in the summer of 1991 when he completed a ski show as a member of the Ski Heel stunt team. A 20-foot ski boat came toward him, out of control, and sucked him into the propeller. Doctors did repairs to his right leg; his left foot was never recovered from Tucker Lake near Benson.

He continues to charge forward daily from the adversity he faced while lying in a hospital bed afterward. “Quit or fight through,” he says of the choices as he inspires people across the country.