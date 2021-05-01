Discussion of new county budget planned Monday afternoon

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners will convene on Monday for their regular first meeting of the month, and will have two meetings in the day prior to it.

At 4 p.m., the board meets for considerations to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. At 6 p.m., the panel gathers in its role as the Board of Equalization & Review. The regular session is at 6:30 p.m.

All of the meetings are to be held in the Superior Courtroom, on the second floor of the Bladen County Courthouse at 106 E. Broad St. in downtown Elizabethtown.

Board members have through the month of June to prepare the budget. At their last meeting, considerable discussion went forth on whether commissioners should meet in small groups or have a large gathering of the full board.

A year ago, meetings of small groups were used as the coronavirus pandemic was in its infant months. The year prior, the board met in large gatherings, one of which ended with three members upset and walking out before the conclusion.

In an April meeting, comments regarding a push to have the full board meet together were for transparency to the public, and to hear what other colleagues were saying firsthand rather than being told in paraphrase by another board member.

County Manager Greg Martin and his staff will follow Monday’s meeting by preparing a preliminary budget that is to be presented two weeks later.

Those wishing to access Monday’s 4 p.m. meeting by telephone can call 571-317-3122, and use the access code 377-006-581.

