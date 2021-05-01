ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has gone up two levels in the alert system used by the state to determine how areas are faring against the coronavirus.

Bladen jumped from light yellow to orange in the two week measuring period. The tiers are based on per capita case rate, percent of positive tests (though not everyone is tested), and impact on local hospitals.

The newest map shows 30 counties orange, 56 yellow and 14 light yellow; red and green, the two extremes, are absent. Two weeks ago, there were 20 orange, 48 yellow, 30 light yellow and one green. By change, 34 are in a worse color and 10 are in a better one; 56 had no change.

Red represents critical community spread, orange is substantial, yellow is significant, light yellow is moderate, and green is low community spread.

The county remains at four hospitalizations and has 57 active cases. Eight recoveries and six cases were logged Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,230 cases and 3,132 recoveries.

In April, the county logged 123 cases — the lowest since the pandemic began with 23 cases in April a year ago and 77 the following month. It is a nearly 30 percent drop from March (175), and a 62 percent reduction from February (324). In further context, Bladen County had more than 123 cases in the first six days of January, and also in January had more than 123 a couple of times over three-day stretches.

Vaccination series are complete for 27.5 percent of the county and 31.9 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 8,999 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,295 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,340,758 people fully vaccinated and 4,082,764 partially vaccinated.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,082 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 787 in Bladenboro; 416 in Clarkton; 349 in East Arcadia; 176 in White Oak; 162 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,651 deaths, up 20 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 969,752 cases, up 2,231. The total is inflated, DHHS says, because results include tests not previously reported between Jan. 6 and April 26 for Catawba Valley Medical Center; there are more than 300, the state said.

• 1,101 hospitalized, down 36.

• 12,413,011 tests, up 47,336.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 856 deaths and 63,572 cases. Cumberland has 299 deaths and 27,907 cases; Robeson has 230 deaths and 16,245 cases; Columbus has 150 deaths and 6,285 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,827 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,308 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,530 deaths and 74,895 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 137 nursing homes, 68 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 81 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (4,853) and 46.5 percent of the cases (451,153).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 940 deaths and 109,948 positive cases, Gaston County has 420 deaths and 26,177 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,586 cases, Cabarrus County has 251 deaths and 21,462 cases, and Union County has 215 deaths and 23,975 cases — a total of 2,126 deaths and 198,148 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 721 deaths and 85,911 cases, Durham County has 218 deaths and 24,774 cases, Johnston County has 211 deaths and 21,075 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,483 cases — a total of 1,251 deaths and 140,243 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 693 deaths and 46,460 cases, Forsyth County has 374 deaths and 35,263 cases, Randolph County has 224 deaths and 14,844 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,195 cases — a total of 1,476 deaths and 112,762 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.3 million confirmed cases and 576,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 19.1 million.

There have been more than 151.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.1 million deaths.

