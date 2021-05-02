Sassy Chick Boutique celebrates with chamber ribbon cutting

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sassy Chick Boutique and Sassy Chick Paint & Design, owned and operated by Shannon Woodell, at 129 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

She was joined by several members of her family, friends and representatives of the town of Elizabethtown for the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce event.

Woodell opened Sassy Chick Boutique at the end of 2019 with a variety of gifts, bows and home decor. She expanded her offerings to include instruction in painting of door hangers and decorations. In 2020, Woodell spent the COVID-19 shutdown remodeling her space and expanding the paint party room. The room can now hold up to 20 people.