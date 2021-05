ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual fish fry on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Food Lion on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

Funds raised go to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 hospitals that have treated more than 1.4 million children since 1922.

Plates will be available starting at 11 a.m. and going until 6 p.m. They include hot whiting fillets, sweet potato fries, cole slaw, hugh puppies and a drink.