Bladen County Hospital’s parent company begins construction on $30 million, five-story facility

FAYETTEVILLE — The parent company of Bladen County Hospital has begun building the $30 million Center for Medical Education and Research.

The five-story, 120,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Melrose Road and Owen Drive is at the main campus of Cape Fear Valley Health, which is home to the main hospital, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. A crane arrived at the site April 18, and 830 tons of steel will be going into the project.

Once scheduled for finish in May but delayed, the projected finish date is now summer 2022.

The facility will house the Cape Fear Valley residency program, the Neuroscience Institute, and have space for functions and events. Up to 300 residents each year will be able to train, more than double the size now in the program. The center partners with the Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine at Campbell University.

The Neuroscience Institute helps diagnose, treat and research disorders such as strokes, brain tumors and traumatic brain injuries.

The health-care system has helped fund the project through its Caring for the Future campaign. Approximately 900 jobs are expected to evolve over the next 10 years as a result of the project.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.