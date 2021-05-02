DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has been honored with a 2020 Tree Campus USA Award, issued by the Arbor Day Foundation to colleges and universities that enjoy well-maintained and green-friendly campuses that meet five specific criteria.

Its the fourth time in the last five years the college has been honored with the award.

The college must have an active a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project.

Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college now into her third year at the helm, said in a statement, “We are so proud of our Tree Campus USA distinction and invite the community to our beautiful campus. Our diligence to improve the environment and quality of life at Bladen Community College contributes to a healthier, more sustainable world for us all. We are committed to maintaining our Tree Campus USA standards for the years to come.”

The college previously was recognized for the same distinction for years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

