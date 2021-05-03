BLADENBORO — Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial never gave up.

Thursday afternoon, the federal Economic Development Administration came through — as has long been expected — with a $900,000 grant that will help in the revitalization project in downtown Bladenboro. The grant requires a $600,000 local match, and the nonprofit’s executive director said later in the evening that an additional construction money are in place.

The project, for now, is expected to be between $1.5 million and $1.7 million.

“Everybody is real excited,” Chuck Heustess said of his calls to members of the board for Bladen’s Bloomin. “We were fairly certain, that we had answered all the questions, but … “

But until the grant money is awarded, there’s no guarantee.

Now there is.

The project — supported and helped from the outset by Boost the ’Boro — is already underway, courtesy in part of a $300,000 grant awarded to the town of Bladenboro. With the EDA grant, Heustess said an engineer can be hired as project manager. That person will handle the bid process, construction management, and management of the EDA grant.

“There’s not a lot of people out there who can manage those grants,” Heustess said, confirming Bladen’s Bloomin’ does have someone in mind.

The organization is seeking to move swiftly. Construction costs have risen during the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

Once with a construction price tag of about $1.4 million, Heustess described that original figure as increasing.

But the position for the town is a far distance from where things stood 16 months ago, when Heustess stood before a luncheon of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and said the third and fourth plans for revitalization had been scrapped.

“We’re on to the next plan,” he said that January day in 2020, just more than a year past the devastation of Hurricane Florence and three beyond Hurricane Matthew.

Downtown has long been problematic for flooding, due in part to the Bryant Swamp Canal that winds its way through town. Hurricanes Fran (1996) and Floyd (1999) were also particularly stressful.

Two new structures are to be built at the corner of Railroad and Main streets elevated from the ground, some parts at about 18 inches above, others at close to 40 inches above.

Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of the Department of Commerce, said a small business center that will house retail and other businesses will be in the project.

The EDA’s press release included comments from he, Gov. Roy Cooper and Sen. Thom Tillis. It also said, “This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southeastern Economic Development Commission.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.