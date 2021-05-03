DUBLIN — Bladen Community College plans to resume in-person instruction this fall.

Trustees were briefed by the president, Dr. Amanda Lee, during the April meeting.

“We are planning to go back to our more traditional delivery method for our classes in the fall,” Lee said. “However, I do want to have a caveat to that; we have learned a lot this year. So even though we’re going to be doing a more traditional delivery, I think we’re also going to be better prepared to meet our students where they are and respond to their unique situations and circumstances.”

She went on to say the “new normal” is to be constantly making adjustments to be better prepared to meet our students’ needs.

Lee later said the new normal also includes faculty and staff evaluating schedules, duties and responsibilities, and any other ideas to focus on goals set by the trustees for recruitment, retention and completion.

• President evaluation: All evaluations from trustees are in. The next step is as closed session for discussion in the May meeting.

• Rocket: Welding students have been diligent in fashioning a rocket that is now displayed not far from the early college. Its purpose is to encourage graduates that the “sky is the limit,” Lee said. And, it’s also intended as a prop for some of the many graduation photos that will be coming on or before May 14.

• Virus: Lee said the number of self-reported cases has significantly declined. No students dropped classes this spring due to COVID-19. The college’s plans for the summer and fall continue to include offering precautions, meaning safety items will be ordered and kept in stock.

• Machining class: Starts June 1, in response to the needs of two local businesses. The program, the president said, is an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking a career change, or looking to start a career. There is no high school diploma required; candidates should be drug-free. The ideal candidates like to work with their hands, enjoy technology, and like to make things, Lee said, adding, “We’ll take you where you are, we’ll get you ready for this opportunity. Students who complete this free program are guaranteed an interview with the two employers.”

