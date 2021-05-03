ELIZABETHTOWN — Twelve recoveries and nine coronavirus cases were logged for Bladen County between Friday and Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services says.

The county Health Department’s report on Monday noted 54 active cases, including three hospitalizations. The latter is down one. The county has had 41 deaths, 3,239 cases and 3,139 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 27.8 percent of the county and 32.8 percent of the state, DHHS said. There are 9,087 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,384 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,438,635 people fully vaccinated and 4,120,962 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,084 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 792 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 350 in East Arcadia; 177 in White Oak; 162 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,691 deaths, up 40 from Friday’s noon report.

• 974,319 cases, up 4,567.

• 1,007 hospitalized, down 94.

• 12,504,937 tests, up 91,926.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 857 deaths and 63,946 cases. Cumberland has 299 deaths and 28,146 cases; Robeson has 230 deaths and 16,292 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,300 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,849 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,359 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,541 deaths and 72,050 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 140 nursing homes, 71 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 81 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,864) and 46.5 percent of the cases (453,316).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 941 deaths and 110,561 positive cases, Gaston County has 420 deaths and 26,286 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,661 cases, Cabarrus County has 252 deaths and 21,581 cases, and Union County has 216 deaths and 24,071 cases — a total of 2,129 deaths and 199,160 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 721 deaths and 86,279 cases, Durham County has 218 deaths and 24,887 cases, Johnston County has 216 deaths and 21,184 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,494 cases — a total of 1,256 deaths and 140,844 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 695 deaths and 46,705 cases, Forsyth County has 374 deaths and 35,423 cases, Randolph County has 225 deaths and 14,895 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,289 cases — a total of 1,479 deaths and 113,312 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.4 million confirmed cases and 577,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 19.9 million.

There have been more than 153 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.