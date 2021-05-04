EMS coverage changes, salaries of deputies lead budget discussions

ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners spent 90 minutes gaining information toward the new fiscal year budget Monday afternoon, and next will see the first draft from County Manager Greg Martin.

The board was in session three times in less than four hours, handling a special called meeting for budget work, convening as the Board of Equalization and Review, and holding a regular first meeting of the month.

• What happened: In the budget portion, the board had considerable discussion on EMS, given that Elizabethtown Rescue Squad is ceasing operations July 1. There was also significant discussion on starting salary for deputies at the Sheriff’s Office, and being able to retain them. Bladen County Schools and Bladen Community College drew praise for budget expense requests that remained flat. Roughly $900,000 for one-time items is in the working draft of Martin and finance director Lisa Coleman.

• Why it matters: The fiscal year budget must be ready and approved by July 1, the start that coincides with the state.

• Taxes: The Board of Equalization and Review meeting was scheduled but had no business to attend to; thus, it was gaveled in and out of session long enough for an opening prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and a motion to adjourn.

• Guest list: In the regular session, Rusty Worley of Bladen County Schools, its director of maintenance; and Danielle Darkangelo, executive director of Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development, and Dawn York, senior coastal scientist with Moffat & Nichol.

The school system capital outlay request was unanimously approved.

Organizations of Darkangelo and York shared information on a half-million dollar grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation that will help replace a culvert on the lower Black River basin, an action to improve aquatic connectivity resiliency and help flood capacity for nearby communities.

• Departments: Heads of departments speaking to commissioners included Nathan Dowless (Emergency Services) and Chuck Heustess (Economic Development). LKC Engineering was approved for a comprehensive stormwater drainage assessment. A $10,000 grant opportunity, to help pay for an estimated $105,000 of engineering and architecture work in the downtown Bladenboro revitalization project, was approved. The money is through the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, and Heustess serves on the grant decision-making panel.

• Next: Commissioners meet in two weeks, both in a regular session and at 5 p.m. for budget work in a special called meeting on May 17. The panel is hopeful to return to its commissioner room in the basement level of the courthouse; meetings since last fall have taken place in the second floor Superior Courtroom.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.