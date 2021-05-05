Coronavirus: Bladen, surrounding counties, state all improving

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fewer than 100 coronavirus cases were logged for Bladen and surrounding counties on Tuesday, a significant trend downward as the state continues to reflect improved metrics from Murphy to Manteo.

Statewide, there were fewer than 1,000 cases added and nine deaths. For context, in the three days between reports on Friday and Monday, Bladen and surrounding counties added 374 cases; 320 were added between Thursday and Friday reports.

State numbers rose by 40 deaths and 4,567 cases between Friday and Monday; it was nine and 981 between Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Bladen County’s numbers on Tuesday reflected an increase of seven recoveries and three cases. Three people are hospitalized among 55 cases considered active, the county Health Department says.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 41 deaths, 3,242 cases and 3,146 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 27.8 percent of the county and 33 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 9,099 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,370 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,463,976 people fully vaccinated and 4,129,375 partially vaccinated.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,084 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 795 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 350 in East Arcadia; 177 in White Oak; 162 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,700 deaths, up nine from Monday’s noon report.

• 975,300 cases, up 981.

• 1,050 hospitalized, up 43.

• 12,520,328 tests, up 15,391.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 857 deaths and 64,034 cases. Cumberland has 299 deaths and 28,214 cases; Robeson has 230 deaths and 16,296 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,300 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,858 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,366 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,541 deaths and 72,059 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 134 nursing homes, 70 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 83 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,868) and 46.5 percent of the cases (453,791).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 943 deaths and 110,693 positive cases, Gaston County has 420 deaths and 26,320 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,681 cases, Cabarrus County has 252 deaths and 21,602 cases, and Union County has 216 deaths and 24,101 cases — a total of 2,131 deaths and 199,397 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 722 deaths and 86,325 cases, Durham County has 218 deaths and 24,930 cases, Johnston County has 216 deaths and 21,217 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,497 cases — a total of 1,257 deaths and 140,969 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 696 deaths and 46,750 cases, Forsyth County has 374 deaths and 35,450 cases, Randolph County has 225 deaths and 14,908 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,317 cases — a total of 1,480 deaths and 113,425 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.5 million confirmed cases and 578,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 20.2 million.

There have been more than 153.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.