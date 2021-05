WHITE OAK — The state Department of Transportation has closed N.C. 53 between White Oak and Elizabethtown.

Crews are performing maintenance in what is called a “crossline repair,” which means replacing a drainage pipe. The closure began Monday and is expected to last into next week; a tentative reopen date of May 14 is on the DOT website.

Detour routes use Gum Shaw Road, which is Secondary Road 1332, and Ruskin Road, which is SR1335, and N.C. 242.