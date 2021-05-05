Coronavirus: Bladen County hospitalizations, active cases decrease

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five recoveries and two coronavirus cases were logged for Bladen County on Wednesday, the Health Department says.

Hospitalizations dropped from three to two, and there are 52 cases considered active. Since the pandemic began, the county has had 41 deaths, 3,244 cases and 3,151 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 27.9 percent of the county and 33.5 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 9,128 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,483 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,509,037 people fully vaccinated and 4,145,090 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,086 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 797 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 349 in East Arcadia; 177 in White Oak; 161 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,721 deaths, up 21 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 976,768 cases, up 1,468.

• 1,000 hospitalized, down 50.

• 12,546,599 tests, up 26,271.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 857 deaths and 64,151 cases. Cumberland has 299 deaths and 28,282 cases; Robeson has 230 deaths and 16,319 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,305 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,874 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,371 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,546 deaths and 72,112 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 138 nursing homes, 71 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 83 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,877) and 46.5 percent of the cases (454,477).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 945 deaths and 110,819 positive cases, Gaston County has 420 deaths and 26,358 cases, Rowan County has 301 deaths and 16,708 cases, Cabarrus County has 252 deaths and 21,650 cases, and Union County has 217 deaths and 24,148 cases — a total of 2,135 deaths and 199,683 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 722 deaths and 86,507 cases, Durham County has 219 deaths and 24,965 cases, Johnston County has 217 deaths and 21,252 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,501 cases — a total of 1,259 deaths and 141,225 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 698 deaths and 46,810 cases, Forsyth County has 374 deaths and 35,494 cases, Randolph County has 225 deaths and 14,920 cases, and Davidson County has 186 deaths and 16,345 cases — a total of 1,483 deaths and 113,569 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.5 million confirmed cases and 578,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 20.6 million.

There have been more than 154.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.